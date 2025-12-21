Oliver Glasner looks on during a Crystal Palace game last season (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Manchester City attacker Oscar Bobb has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City are open to offers for the 22-year-old attacker in January. He is an important member, but he is not a guaranteed starter for them. They would be open to selling the player for the right price.

Palace keen on Oscar Bobb

Crystal Palace are keen on securing his signature, and they are now preparing a move next month. They need more quality on the flanks, and the 22-year-old could be useful for them. He can operate on either flank, and he will add unpredictability and pace to that side.

The opportunity to join Crystal Palace could be exciting for him. They might be able to provide him with regular opportunities in the Premier League. They are competing in Europe as well, and they are likely to be an attractive destination for the player.

Bobb needs a fresh start

Bobb needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at Manchester City will not benefit him. Crystal Palace have a competitive team and a quality manager. It could be the ideal destination for him. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal next month.

Manchester City are unlikely to demand a premium for him. Crystal Palace should be able to get the deal across the line. Regular football at Selhurst Park could bring out the best in the 22-year-old and help him fulfil his potential in future.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are looking at the Tottenham attack, Brennan Johnson as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually. Both players have the quality to improve them.