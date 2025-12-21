(Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Manchester Untied manager Ruben Amorim has shared a worrying update on captain Bruno Fernandes’ injury.

United lost 2-1 to an in-form Aston Villa side, courtesy of two brilliant goals from Morgan Rogers.

Rogers gave Villa the lead with a great solo goal in the 45th minute of the game. But the lead did not last long as Cunha capitalised on a mistake from the Villa defence and equalised just before the half-time whistle.

However, Rogers scored his second goal of the game 12 minutes into the second half, finishing expertly into the top right corner to make it 2-1.

His second goal ended up being the winning goal as Villa as Unai Emery’s side secured their 10th consecutive win across al competitions.

Blow for Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes picks up injury

To add further misery to Man United, Bruno Fernandes picked up an injury in the second half.

Manager Ruben Amorim gave an update on the Portuguese’s injury and it was a worrying one.

He told Sky Sports: “It is really strange. During this year, especially at this time, we have so many problems, but we have to cope with that.

“I think Fletcher did his first game, so that is good news, Lacey the same, so we will try to find solutions and go for the next game.

“I am a manager for six years and even Sporting is all about the academy, so it’s about the history.

“Every manager wants to bring players through from the academy and not spend money because this gives value to the manager.

“I just want to win and want to be certain that the players that come in from the academy are not going to suffer too much.

“I’m just trying to help the club, it doesn’t matter if it’s from the academy or abroad.

“I think it’s soft tissue [Fernandes injury] so it’s going to be a while. We’ll see.”

Fernandes is crucial for Man United

Losing Fernandes for any significant period would be a catastrophic blow for Manchester United, particularly given the captain’s scintillating form during the 2025/26 campaign.

The 31-year-old has arguably been in the form of his life, functioning as the creative engine of Amorim’s side.

Before the Villa clash, Fernandes had already racked up 5 goals and 7 assists in just 16 Premier League appearances this season.

His influence was on full display in the recent 4-4 thriller against Bournemouth, where he received an 8.8 match rating for a dominant playmaking performance.

He currently leads the squad in chances created and key passes, underlining his status as the team’s indispensable architect.

With tough fixtures on the horizon, Amorim will now face the daunting task of replacing a player who has contributed to nearly a third of United’s league goals this term.