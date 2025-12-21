West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to improve the attacking unit, and they have identified the Cruzeiro forward Kaio Jorge as a target.

According to GE Globo, West Ham have already come forward with an offer to sign the player, but it has been rejected. It will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to come forward with an improved offer to sign the player. Apparently, they were hoping to sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy.

West Ham want Kaio Jorge

The Hammers have been in contact with the player’s representatives as well. They were prepared to offer a loan fee of €4 million, and they would pay a further €21 million as an obligation at the end of the season.

The report claims that it would take more than €25 million to sign the player, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. West Ham need more quality in the attacking unit. Signing a striker next month could prove to be a game-changer for them. They have not been able to find the back of the net regularly, and Jorge could be a solid long-term acquisition for them.

Jorge could be a success at West Ham

He has shown his quality in the Brazilian championship, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for the player. It would be a step up for him. He will look to prove himself in the Premier League.

West Ham are very much in the fight for survival. They need to plug the gaps in their squad during the January transfer window. If they are truly interested in Jorge, they should look to break the Bank for him next month.