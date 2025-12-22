(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has undergone a surgery on the injury he sustained against Tottenham on Saturday.

This has been officially confirmed by Liverpool, who have issued a statement stating that the surgery was successful.

The club also states that the diagnosis revealed a fibula fracture and that Alexander Isak will not undergo a rehabilitation, with no timeline set for his return.

The official statement read (via official Liverpool website):

“The Liverpool striker was injured in a challenge in the process of scoring the opening goal against Tottenham Hotspur and had to be substituted. After diagnosis, an operation was completed today on an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture. Isak’s rehabilitation will now continue at the AXA Training Centre, with no timeframe yet placed on his return.”

While the club have not mentioned a timeline for his return, Isak will be expected to return between end May and early April if the rehabilitation goes smoothly.

Typically in a fibula fracture means, the recovery takes roughly 10 to 12 weeks.

Will Liverpool sign a new attacker in January after Isak injury?

Liverpool made a major financial commitment to their attack during the summer transfer window, headlined by a British-record deal worth close to £125 million to sign Isak from Newcastle United.

They also spent heavily on Florian Wirtz, paying a similar fee to secure the German international from Bayer Leverkusen, while Hugo Ekitike arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69m.

Despite being the cheapest of the three, Ekitike has arguably been the most impactful so far.

However, the Reds also sanctioned several high-profile departures, selling Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, leaving Arne Slot with fewer senior attacking options.

Despite their heavy summer spending, Liverpool have already been linked with another forward ahead of the January transfer window, with Antoine Semenyo emerging as a leading target.

With Cody Gakpo also sidelined and Isak now facing a lengthy absence, Liverpool’s need for additional attacking depth could accelerate their interest.

That said, they face strong competition, with Manchester City currently viewed as the frontrunners in the race to sign Semenyo.