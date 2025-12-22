(Photo by Alex Pantling//Getty Images)

Liverpool secured a hard fought 2-1 win over a nine-men Tottenham side on Saturday.

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike were on the scoresheet for the Reds, with Richarlison scoring the sole goal for Spurs.

Isak’s goal was only his second for Liverpool, with the Swede enduring a difficult start to life at Anfield since his record transfer in the summer.

He has struggled with match fitness and only just started to show glimpses of his self but the goal against Spurs ended up being costly for him.

While he finished his chance spectacularly, Micky van de Ven caught him as he shot quite recklessly, which ended his night.

After a period of uncertainty regarding his injury, David Ornstein provided an update last night confirming a fracture and that he will be out for ‘months’,

A report from Football Paparazzi has detailed the different possibilities of a return based on the injury type and shared an expected return time for Liverpool’s number 9.

As per the outlet, the Swedish international’s recovery is currently balanced between a best-case scenario and a cautious rehabilitation program.

The report indicates that if Isak avoids surgical setbacks or ligament complications, a return to training is slated for mid-to-late March 2026.

The report outlines three distinct possibilities for his return to the matchday squad. The most optimistic date is mid-March of next year.

If he returns as per this timeline, his return could be against Tottenham at Anfield. This has been described as a “poetic” return date.

However, a more realistic return date is said to be early April. This timeline allows for a full integration into training during the March international break, ensuring he is match-fit for the final season run-in.

How many games will Alexander Isak potentially miss?

The prospect of losing a player of Isak’s quality is a significant blow for Slott. Based on the realistic return, Isak is set to miss a massive chunk of the 2025/26 campaign.

If the recovery stretches into April, Isak could potentially miss 10 to 15 games for the Reds across the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League.

His absence will be felt in the latter stages of domestic cups and potential European knockout rounds if Slot’s side are to advance.

For now, Chiesa will be hoping to get the nod to fill the void in his absence but Liverpool will have their fingers crossed that Isak’s return is sooner rather than later. They have had a shaky season and would need all their star players fit to navigate and finish top four.