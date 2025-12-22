'Incredibly consistent' - Arteta singles out Arsenal star for praise after latest win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in training (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has once again singled out Declan Rice for special praise, underlining the midfielder’s growing influence and importance to Arsenal’s progress this season.

The English midfielder has been a pillar of the Arsenal team this season with his consistent performances helping the Gunners to stay at the top of the Premier League table.

Few transfers have carried as much weight or expectation as Rice’s move to North London.

Yet, as the season progresses, the £105 million man continues to make that record-breaking fee look like a bargain.

Following Arsenal’s recent performances, particularly the win against Everton, manager Arteta was effusive in his praise, highlighting a player who has become the undisputed heartbeat of the squad.

Mikel Arteta praises midfielder Declan Rice

“Declan Rice has been unbelievable again,” Arteta remarked during a recent press briefing, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“His all-round play, his leadership on the pitch, and the amount of balls that he regained allowed us to run. He has been incredibly consistent this year again and what a massive player he is for us.”

Those comments reflect a sentiment that has become increasingly common around the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta’s emphasis on “ball regaining” touches on the fundamental shift Rice has brought to the Emirates.

Beyond his physical presence, it is his elite reading of the game that distinguishes him.

His ability to break up opposition play, regain possession, and immediately turn defence into attack has become a cornerstone of Arsenal’s tactical identity.

He consistently positions himself to intercept passes, win duels, and shield the back line, giving Arsenal the platform to dominate territory and dictate tempo.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that along with Erling Haaland, he has been the best player of the season in the Premier League.

Gunners rely heavily on the presence of Rice in midfield

To achieve their ambitions this season, the Gunners would need Rice to stay fit and continue to perform like he has been doing.

While Martin Ødegaard wears the captain’s stencil, Rice provides a different, vocal brand of leadership.

As Arsenal continue their pursuit of silverware, the importance of a reliable anchor cannot be overstated.

In Rice, Arteta hasn’t just found a central midfielder, he has found a foundational pillar.

