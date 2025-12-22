Chelsea FC logo and yellow 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Axel Disasi is expected to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window, with several clubs already alerted to his availability as the Blues continue to streamline their squad, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender is no longer central to Chelsea’s long-term plans, prompting the club and player to explore options ahead of the winter window.

Disasi has spent time out of the squad all season after manager Enzo Maresca made it clear earlier in the season that the player will not be getting playing time under him this season.

The central defensive position is an area where the Blues have depth and several options which have pushed Disasi down the pecking order at the club.

Axel Disasi has failed to live up to expectations

Disasi arrived at Stamford Bridge with strong credentials and top-level experience, but his time in west London has not unfolded as initially hoped.

Despite spells of solid performances, he has struggled to fully cement himself as an undisputed starter amid Chelsea’s evolving tactical direction and intense competition in central defense.

Interest in the 27-year-old is already forming across Europe. While reports have linked him with a potential move to AC Milan, sources clarify that there are currently no advanced talks or concrete negotiations in place.

Milan have been made aware of Disasi as an option, but any suggestion of an imminent deal is understood to be premature at this stage.

Instead, the situation is being monitored as clubs assess their January needs and financial flexibility.

Chelsea, for their part, are open to letting Disasi move on if suitable terms can be agreed. The Blues are expected to prefer a permanent transfer.

Chelsea defender is being targeted by several clubs

Several Premier League and European sides are believed to be considering whether Disasi’s experience and physical profile could strengthen their defensive depth for the second half of the season.

From the player’s perspective, regular minutes are the priority. Disasi is keen to re-establish himself as a consistent starter, particularly with international ambitions still very much in mind.

A move away from Chelsea could offer the opportunity to reset and find a system better suited to his strengths.

Disasi’s situation is expected to gather pace. While no deal is close at present, the direction of travel is clear.

His career has stalled at Chelsea and with no playing time expected in the future, an exit would suit all the parties involved.

Chelsea plan to steal ‘pretty special’ playmaker from under Arsenal and Liverpool’s noses