Crystal Palace have plans to sign multiple players in January, and right wing-back is one area that could be addressed. Oliver Glasner does not have a sufficient backup to Daniel Munoz, as was shown with Nathaniel Clyne’s performance in the position during the weekend defeat to Leeds.

Targets are being drawn up by Selhurst Park officials, and one of those to have been linked with a move is Sacha Boey. The defender, who is also rumoured to be on the radar of Newcastle and West Ham, has struggled for prominence at Bayern Munich, and he could now be set to continue his career in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace given hope of January deal for Sacha Boey

According to a report from Fussball Transfers (via Sport Witness), a deal could be done for as little as €15m, with Bayern director Max Eberl having opened the door for outcast players such as Boey to leave in January.

“There could always be a player who’s perhaps a bit dissatisfied and who, now that the injured players are returning, says: ‘I want to do something different’.”

Should Crystal Palace pursue a deal for Sacha Boey?

Boey would be a fine addition to Glasner’s squad, as he is very capable of competing with Munoz for the starting right wing-back spot. However, it has been noted in the report that Crystal Palace are unwilling to pay €15m, which could mean that they miss out on securing his signature.

It will be interesting to see how Crystal Palace approach the upcoming January transfer window. As well as a new right wing-back, there are plans for another winger to be brought in, which is especially needed due to Ismaila Sarr being away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.