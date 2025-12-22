(Photo by Visionhaus/Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is close to leaving the club as deal with Serie A side edges closer.

The former Juventus man has been linked with a shock exit in recent days and now, Fabrizio Romano has shared an update which suggests that the deal is close to being agreed.

As per the transfer expert, the Italian club are ready to advance and seal the appointment of Fabio Paratici as Head of Football.

The next step is to get the ‘formal steps’ done but Fiorentina are confident that they can come to an agreement with Spurs.

Taking to X, Romano said:

“Fiorentina are prepared to advance and seal the appointment of Fabio Paratici as new Head of Football.

“Formal steps needed with Tottenham but Fiorentina are confident as the agreement is getting closer.”

?? Fiorentina are prepared to advance and seal the appointment of Fabio Paratici as new Head of Football. Formal steps needed with Tottenham but Fiorentina are confident as the agreement is getting closer. ??? https://t.co/f1EM03TcZ1 pic.twitter.com/CVhgCklb3W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2025

Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham signings shows how good he is

Despite his time at Tottenham being disrupted by a FIFA-imposed ban, Fabio Paratici has played a central role in shaping Spurs’ squad, both during his official tenure and later while working informally as a consultant.

During his first stint as managing director of football, Paratici oversaw a major squad rebuild, delivering a mix of proven experience and high-upside young talent.

Even during his ban, he remained involved behind the scenes, contributing to recruitment discussions and long-term planning.

Several of Tottenham’s most influential and valuable players were signed either directly under Paratici or with his input.

Player Position Signed From Approx. Fee Cristian Romero Centre-back Atalanta £42m Dejan Kulusevski Winger Juventus £30m Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Juventus £16m Destiny Udogie Left-back Udinese £15m Yves Bissouma Midfielder Brighton £25m Pedro Porro Right-back Sporting CP £39m Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Empoli £17m James Maddison Midfielder Leicester City £40m Micky van de Ven Centre-back Wolfsburg £34m Brennan Johnson Forward Nottingham Forest £47.5m Manor Solomon Winger Free transfer Free

Tottenham signings linked to Fabio Paratici

Many of these signings have either become first-team regulars or key assets, significantly increasing their market value and forming the backbone of Tottenham’s current squad.

Such is his quality that Paratici was brought back as a sporting director despite the presence the club already appointing Johan Lange for the same position.

With Paratici now strongly linked to Fiorentina, Spurs could soon lose one of the most influential architects of their modern recruitment strategy.