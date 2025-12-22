Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is close to leaving the club as deal with Serie A side edges closer.
The former Juventus man has been linked with a shock exit in recent days and now, Fabrizio Romano has shared an update which suggests that the deal is close to being agreed.
As per the transfer expert, the Italian club are ready to advance and seal the appointment of Fabio Paratici as Head of Football.
The next step is to get the ‘formal steps’ done but Fiorentina are confident that they can come to an agreement with Spurs.
Taking to X, Romano said:
“Fiorentina are prepared to advance and seal the appointment of Fabio Paratici as new Head of Football.
“Formal steps needed with Tottenham but Fiorentina are confident as the agreement is getting closer.”
?? Fiorentina are prepared to advance and seal the appointment of Fabio Paratici as new Head of Football.
Formal steps needed with Tottenham but Fiorentina are confident as the agreement is getting closer.
??? https://t.co/f1EM03TcZ1 pic.twitter.com/CVhgCklb3W
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2025
Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham signings shows how good he is
Despite his time at Tottenham being disrupted by a FIFA-imposed ban, Fabio Paratici has played a central role in shaping Spurs’ squad, both during his official tenure and later while working informally as a consultant.
During his first stint as managing director of football, Paratici oversaw a major squad rebuild, delivering a mix of proven experience and high-upside young talent.
Even during his ban, he remained involved behind the scenes, contributing to recruitment discussions and long-term planning.
Several of Tottenham’s most influential and valuable players were signed either directly under Paratici or with his input.
|Player
|Position
|Signed From
|Approx. Fee
|Cristian Romero
|Centre-back
|Atalanta
|£42m
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Winger
|Juventus
|£30m
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Midfielder
|Juventus
|£16m
|Destiny Udogie
|Left-back
|Udinese
|£15m
|Yves Bissouma
|Midfielder
|Brighton
|£25m
|Pedro Porro
|Right-back
|Sporting CP
|£39m
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Goalkeeper
|Empoli
|£17m
|James Maddison
|Midfielder
|Leicester City
|£40m
|Micky van de Ven
|Centre-back
|Wolfsburg
|£34m
|Brennan Johnson
|Forward
|Nottingham Forest
|£47.5m
|Manor Solomon
|Winger
|Free transfer
|Free
Tottenham signings linked to Fabio Paratici
Many of these signings have either become first-team regulars or key assets, significantly increasing their market value and forming the backbone of Tottenham’s current squad.
Such is his quality that Paratici was brought back as a sporting director despite the presence the club already appointing Johan Lange for the same position.
With Paratici now strongly linked to Fiorentina, Spurs could soon lose one of the most influential architects of their modern recruitment strategy.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment