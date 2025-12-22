Ruben Amorim of Manchester United (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

AS Roma are stepping up their efforts to sign Joshua Zirkzee, with the Serie A side advancing in talks over personal terms as they look to make the Manchester United forward their top attacking target for the January transfer window.

Roma are keen to move quickly, viewing Zirkzee as a priority addition capable of elevating their frontline during the second half of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian club’s interest is driven by a desire to add greater creativity, mobility, and technical quality in attack. Zirkzee’s profile fits that brief perfectly.

The Dutch striker is seen by Roma’s recruitment staff as a player who could thrive in Serie A’s tactical environment.

Man United star Zirkzee involved in exit talks

Talks over personal terms are understood to be progressing positively, indicating the player’s openness to the move should the clubs reach an agreement.

However, the deal is far from straightforward. The final decision rests with Man United, who must weigh Roma’s interest against their own squad needs.

United are currently dealing with a challenging period, with several players sidelined through injury and others unavailable due to AFCON commitments.

That context has complicated any immediate plans to offload attacking options, even those who may not be first-choice starters.

The latest injury to Bruno Fernandes against Aston Villa has made matters even more complicated.

Zirkzee’s situation at Old Trafford has been closely monitored. While he has shown flashes of quality, his role has not always been clearly defined, leading to speculation that a move elsewhere could benefit both player and club.

Attacker faces uncertain future at Old Trafford

From Roma’s perspective, that uncertainty represents an opportunity. They are eager to secure Zirkzee as soon as possible, ideally early in January, to allow him time to adapt and make an impact during a crucial stretch of the campaign.

For United, allowing Zirkzee to leave could free up resources or squad space, but doing so while injuries and international absences stretch the squad carries risk.

United’s hierarchy are expected to assess incoming options, fitness timelines, and overall squad depth before giving any green light.

Sources: Man United & Newcastle turn attention towards £410,000-a-week midfielder