Game-changing Antoine Semenyo update as Man United, Man City & Liverpool plot move

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The race for Antoine Semenyo is beginning to take clearer shape, with Manchester United and Manchester City now emerging as the frontrunners to sign the Bournemouth attacker ahead of the January transfer window.

There is a growing belief within the industry that the 25-year-old is likely to leave the Vitality Stadium early in the new year, as interest from the Premier League’s elite intensifies, according to GiveMeSport.

Both Man United and Man City have stepped up their pursuit in recent days.

Senior figures from both clubs are understood to have made direct contact with Semenyo within the last week, showing how advanced their interest has become.

Manchester clubs are leading the Antoine Semenyo race

While no formal bids have yet been lodged, those close to the situation suggest the Manchester clubs are currently best positioned in what is shaping up to be one of January’s most competitive transfer battles.

Semenyo’s performances for Bournemouth have attracted widespread admiration.

The attacker has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season in 16 appearances for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Bournemouth are braced for his departure and are well aware that his contract situation, including a release clause active in January, places control largely in the hands of interested buyers.

Liverpool were heavily involved in discussions with Semenyo as recently as November, but their pursuit has cooled for now.

Internal focus has reportedly shifted elsewhere, although that stance could change depending on circumstances.

Liverpool could enter the race to sign Bournemouth star

An injury setback to Alexander Isak, for example, could force Liverpool to reassess their attacking priorities and re-enter the race at short notice.

As things stand, however, the Merseyside club are less active than their Manchester rivals.

Tottenham Hotspur have also made an exploratory approach, but Spurs are not optimistic about their chances.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are taking a more cautious approach. While they admire Semenyo, the Gunners would only consider a move in the summer and only if an attacking player were to leave first.

