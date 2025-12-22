Marti Cifuentes needs new players at Leicester. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

It has been a dismal season thus far for Leicester, but signings in January could help their efforts to return to the Premier League come May.

Marti Cifuentes’ side find themselves 13th in the Championship table after 22 matches played, which is not where they imagined themselves to be after relegation from the Premier League last season. As well as on-field efforts, recruitment has been a struggle, but there will be chances to put that right in January.

Leicester linked with January move for Eliezer Mayenda

A new forward is on the agenda, and according to Football League World (via Foxes of Leicester), a move could be be made for Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda. The 20-year-old has struggled for playing time in the Premier League, so a return to the Championship, where he excelled in last season’s promotion campaign for the Wearside club, would make a lot of sense.

Sunderland would surely allow Mayenda to see regular playing time given that Regis Le Bris does not see him as a notable option in his current squad, so a loan move makes sense. Leicester would be well-placed, given that he would see a lot of action at the King Power Stadium.

Should Leicester move for Eliezer Mayenda when the transfer window opens?

It’s clear that Leicester need to make changes over the coming weeks, whether that is tactical or with personnel. A good January transfer window could be the difference between promotion and staying in the Championship for another season, so signings like Mayenda, who has also attracted interest from a number of Bundesliga clubs in recent weeks, should absolutely be something that the club’s sporting departments seeks to finalise.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester move for Mayenda, but his signing would make a lot of sense for all parties.