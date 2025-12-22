Antoine Semenyo in action against Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have spent over £400m in the summer, but there will be more business done during the January transfer window. The priority is to bring in a new attacker, now that Alexander Isak has been sidelined for several months after breaking his leg in the weekend victory over Tottenham.

Arne Slot has made it clear that he needs another forward, and the plan is for Antoine Semenyo to be sought. Man United and Man City have been competing for the Bournemouth player, but they could now be pipped by the reigning Premier League champions.

Liverpool step up efforts to sign Antoine Semenyo

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has confirmed Liverpool’s plans to accelerate a move for Semenyo.

“Liverpool are going to step up their interest in Semenyo. Now Isak has picked up this serious injury, plus it’s multiplied by Salah and the fact he’s gone to AFCON and may not be at Liverpool for much longer.

“Semenyo is a very good footballer, and he’s somebody who a lot of the top clubs are after. So from Liverpool’s point of view, when something like this has happened, it’s a deal they really want to get done and to beat the other clubs to. The manager wants to add some attacking depth, so it would make a lot of sense.

“It shows how quickly priorities can change in football, I always used to say you’d be looking at a right-back on Sunday, and by Monday morning you need a left winger. It’s the way things go at this time of year especially, so with circumstances changing at Liverpool, there is every chance they could go and get Semenyo.”

Is Antoine Semenyo the ideal January signing for Liverpool?

Isak’s absence, coupled with Salah’s uncertain future at Anfield, means that Liverpool certainly need another attacker, and Semenyo would fit like a glove. He has been in excellent form this season, and in the coming weeks, he could get his reward with a move to Merseyside.