Alexander Isak is set for a spell on the sidelines. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

In the last 24 hours, Liverpool have been devastated by the news that Alexander Isak broke his leg against Tottenham. The £125m summer signing from Newcastle was injured in the process of scoring, and he will now be ruled out a significant period of time.

It has been a tough start to life at Liverpool for Isak, and this has now gone much worse. However, it’s since been claimed that for the team itself, this could clear up some doubts.

Isak absence could clear up selection doubts at Liverpool

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has claimed that Isak’s long-term absence could make things easier for Liverpool manager Arne Slot in terms of selecting his best team.

“It’s a terrible blow for Liverpool and for Alexander Isak. Any injury of that description is devastating for the player, it really is a massive blow. From the club’s point of view, they’ve paid £125m for a player, he’s taken this long to get going and now he’s going to miss months with what is a severe injury. It is a huge blow and not something you’d wish on anybody.

“I don’t know how to phrase this without it sounding disrespectful, but it solves a problem for them in as much as it gets rid of the questions around him. Can they play him and Ekitike together? Will one of them have to play out wide? Do they sacrifice Ekitike to get Isak in his best position? They haven’t got that problem now, so Ekitike can focus on his game as the main man without all of those questions and doubts around it.

“I feel so sorry for Isak, because all of this pressure has been brought on him after getting his move, but it’s a worry for every player in the world, picking up an injury like this. I just hope it’s not too severe and he can come back to playing as soon as possible.”

How will Liverpool get on without Alexander Isak?

Isak’s absence will certainly make Ekitike Liverpool’s undisputed starter in the number nine position. It will be interesting to see whether he can continue his impressive start to life at Anfield now that any doubts about his standing have been temporarily cleared up.