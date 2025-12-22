In a high-octane opening clash for Group B at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt staged a thrilling second-half comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe.

While Egypt entered the match as heavy favorites, they were forced to dig deep at the Stade Adrar in Agadir, eventually relying on the brilliance of captain Mohamed Salah to snatch all three points in the dying moments.

The victory gives Hossam Hassan’s side a perfect start to their campaign as they chase a record-extending eighth continental title.

Mohamed Salah scores winner for Egypt

Despite Egypt dominating possession in the early stages and Salah creating several openings for Trezeguet, it was the Warriors who went into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead, courtesy of a goal from Prince Dube in the 20th minute.

Egypt emerged for the second half with renewed intensity, pushing Zimbabwe deep into their own territory.

The pressure finally told in the 63rd minute when Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush found the equaliser.

As the clock ticked toward full-time, it appeared Zimbabwe might hold on for a historic draw.

However, in the 91st minute, Mohamed Salah reminded the world why he remains the talisman for Egyptian football.

Salah collected a pass on the edge of the area, held off a challenge from Teenage Hadebe, and clinically slotted the ball home to send the traveling fans into frenzy.

Watch the goal:

What a goal by Mo Salah ? Egyptian king. pic.twitter.com/2TxgQfE1J0 — Goals Side (@goalsside) December 22, 2025

Salah’s performance proves he is not Liverpool’s problem

Beyond the three points for Egypt, Mohamed Salah continues to make headlines away from the Premier League.

The Egyptian has surprisingly struggled in terms of goal output for Liverpool this season; however, his performance against Zimbabwe suggests his dip in form in front of goal has more to do with Arne Slot’s tactics rather than the player’s declining ability.

? Mohamed Salah against Zimbabwe: • 1 goal

• Scored the winning goal

• 3 big chances created

• 6 key passes

• 3 crosses

• 2 dribbles

• 5 recoveries

• 5 duels won

• 4 shots

• 34 passes

• 69 touches pic.twitter.com/FqzYnmwath — The Touchline | ? (@TouchlineX) December 22, 2025

This point is further backed by his consistent production for the national team. Salah netted three goals in the World Cup qualifiers across September and October, and he has now made the perfect start at AFCON.

His recent performance against Brighton during a 2-0 win was a similar reminder to Slot and his critics that he remains Liverpool’s most dangerous asset.

As the January transfer window approaches, Salah’s club future remains the subject of intense media scrutiny.

Whether his situation at Anfield improves post-AFCON remains to be seen, but on the international stage, the Egyptian King shows no signs of slowing down.