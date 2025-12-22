Liverpool targeting Premier League attacker after Alexander Isak's serious injury

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s January transfer plans may be accelerating following Alexander Isak’s serious injury setback, with Antoine Semenyo now emerging as a realistic and increasingly attractive option.

According to The Telegraph, the Reds are considering activating the Bournemouth forward’s £65 million release clause as they reassess their attacking depth in light of Isak’s suspected leg break.

Isak is understood to have suffered a significant lower-leg injury, with early indications suggesting the Sweden international could be sidelined for several months.

While Liverpool are awaiting full medical clarity, the severity of the situation has already prompted internal discussions about whether reinforcements are required sooner rather than later.

Liverpool turn attention towards Antoine Semenyo

That has brought Antoine Semenyo firmly into focus. The Bournemouth attacker has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, scoring eight goals in 16 appearances in the Premier League and establishing himself as one of the most dangerous wide forwards in the Premier League.

Crucially, Semenyo has a £65 million release clause in his contract that becomes active in January.

However, reports suggest that clause is time-sensitive and expires on January 10, meaning any interested club would need to move decisively.

That detail has added urgency to the situation, particularly with competition intensifying.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are also keen admirers and have made contact with the player, placing Liverpool in a potential three-way battle.

The situation with Isak could now force Arne Slot’s team to make a serious move to sign Semenyo.

Semenyo would offer something different to the Reds

Although Semenyo is wide attacker, he is going to add goals and creativity to the defending Premier League champions if they win the race to sign him.

The central attacking position is occupied by Hugo Ekitike who has been in fine form this season and has become Liverpool’s best summer recruit this season.

Semenyo would offer something different. He would compete with the likes of Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah for the wide positions and add much needed depth and quality to the Merseyside club’s squad.

With all the top Premier League clubs, including Man United and Man City involved in the battle to sign him, signing Semenyo would not be straightforward for the Reds.

