Man City offer their playmaker in swap deal for Harry Gray

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leeds United attacker Harry Gray is attracting interest from Premier League giants Manchester City.

With Daniel Farke’s team looking to do business in the January transfer window, they may have to offload players first before they bring someone in.

Due to the financial situation of the club, the Whites are required to sell players first in order to sign new ones.

However, Man City’s interest in Gray has offered them an opportunity to sign a player who has rich history with the club.

Man City interested in Leeds United attacker

According to Alan Nixon, Pep Guardiola’s side are ready to make a £40m bid for Gray.

As per the transfer new expert, City are ready to include former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips as a sweetener in the deal.

The Man City midfielder played his best football at Leeds United and now he could get another shot at wearing the famous Leeds kit.

After moving away from Elland Road, Phillips has struggled for playing time in his career.

Even his loan moves to West Ham United and Ipswich Town have not worked well for him.

Kalvin Phillips back to Leeds United?

Once a regular in the England setup, the midfielder’s career has gone downwards but a return to Leeds United, familiar surrounding, could help him revive his career.

The massive transfer fee being quoted looks a lot for a player like Gray but a swap deal makes sense for all the parties involved and that is something that would ideally work for Leeds as well.

Man City, on the other hand, are looking to get their hands on Gray, another member of the Gray family who has featured for Leeds over the years.

Report: Striker visits Man City facilities ahead of potential move to Etihad