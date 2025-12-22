Pep Guardiola may give permission for one of his players to leave. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Man City may add to their squad in January, but in recent weeks, much of the focus has been on possible departures. James Trafford could leave due to a lack of playing time, and the same may now be said for Savinho.

It has been a difficult season for the Brazilian winger, who has played a bit-part role due to the good form of Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki. He’s started only four times in the Premier League, which has dented his hopes of being included in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Savinho could leave Man City due to lack of opportunities

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Savinho has a chance of leaving Man City when the transfer window opens in January.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Savinho leave City in January. He has been relegated to more of a backup role because Cherki has come in and hit the ground running, and Doku and Foden have both stepped up.

“Savinho is a top player, but at the moment, he’s not improving or making himself a regular there. Guardiola doesn’t see him as a starter ahead of those other players I named, so there’s every chance that if they get an offer, they could let him go.

“From his point of view, I’m sure he’s frustrated that he isn’t playing as much as he would like. After the effort City made to keep him at the club, he would have been expecting to be a key part of that team, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

“If the opportunity comes up again for him to leave Man City, to go and play more regular football for another top side, then it will certainly appeal to him. Obviously it depends on City, and whether they would be willing to let him leave.”

What should Man City do with Savinho?

Savinho is a top talent, but right now, he does not fit into Man City’s plans. An exit seems inevitable, which is good news for Tottenham, who remain interested in signing him after their failed pursuit in the summer.