(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester City have reportedly offered one of their star players to Bournemouth as they look to beat rivals to the signature of Antoine Semenyo.

Pep Guardiola’s side is seemingly willing to part ways with a key defensive asset to secure the versatile Ghanaian international.

Man City offer Nathan Ake as part of Antoine Semenyo deal

Based on the latest update from transfer insider, Manchester City have officially stepped up their pursuit of Bournemouth’s standout star.

The insider states that City have offered Nathan Ake back to his former club while simultaneously negotiating the specific payment terms for Semenyo.

Taking to X, he said: “Exclusive: Manchester City have offered Nathan Aké to Bournemouth while negotiating payment terms for Antoine Semenyo.”

This player-plus-cash proposal is seen as a strategic move to lower the upfront financial burden while providing Bournemouth with an immediate, high-quality replacement in defense.

Semenyo’s stock has risen dramatically this season, with his ability to play across the front line making him a priority target for Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City move to become favourites to land Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo has been strongly linked with Liverpool as well over the past couple of months, with reports previously stating that the Reds are frontrunners to secure his signature.

As per reports, the Reds were in contact with Bournemouth in November through Richard Hughes.

And more recent reports even stated that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Semenyo, with the player also preferring a move to Anfield.

However, the latest from the likes of Ben Jacobs and David Ornstein suggests that Manchester clubs, in particular Manchester City have overtaken the Reds and are now considered favourites to land Semenyo.

Ake’s career with Man City following 2020 move from Bournemouth

If the move materialises, it would mark an emotional return to the Vitality Stadium for Nathan Ake.

Since joining Manchester City from Bournemouth in 2020 for a reported £41 million, the Dutch international has enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at the Etihad.

He has been a versatile presence for Pep, playing both centre-back as well as left-back. He played a vital role in City’s treble winning campaign and has won a total of nine trophies during his time at the Etihad.

While City fans may be sad to see a reliable performer leave, the lure of Antoine Semenyo’s potential seems too great for the club to pass up.