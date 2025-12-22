(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Rúben Neves is increasingly open to a return to European football, with growing indications that the Portuguese midfielder believes he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

Neves feels his prime years are far from over and that a move away from Saudi Arabia as early as January is a realistic possibility if the right opportunity presents itself, according to Sam Cohen.

Neves joined Al-Hilal amid much fanfare as part of the Saudi Pro League’s aggressive recruitment drive.

While he has remained a key figure since arriving, there is now a sense that the move was never intended to be the final chapter of his career.

Neves still harbours strong ambitions to compete in Europe’s elite competitions and believes he can perform at the intensity required in top domestic leagues.

Man United are leading the charge to sign Neves

The Portuguese midfielder is wanted by a number of clubs in the Premier League, with Manchester United being the most prominent one.

Newcastle United and West Ham United join Ruben Amorim’s team in targeting a move for the former Wolves midfielder in January.

As per The Times, Neves has rejected a new contract at Al-Hilal and he has alerted the top clubs of his availability.

Crucially, Al-Hilal are understood to be open to a potential sale. The midfielder could reportedly be prised away for a fee in the region of £25 million, a figure that would represent a significant drop from the amount the Saudi side paid to sign him.

Neves could be available in bargain move

That valuation has immediately caught the attention of several European clubs, particularly in the Premier League, where Neves’ reputation remains extremely strong following his time at Wolves.

During his time in England, Neves established himself as one of the league’s most complete deep-lying midfielders.

There is also a sense that Neves’ desire to return to Europe is driven by competitive motivation rather than financial considerations.

It is the ideal opportunity for Man United to make a move for him in January considering he is available as a bargain option and their need for a new midfielder.

