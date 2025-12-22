Player in the final year of his contract is being targeted by West Ham

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United appear to be accelerating their plans in the January transfer window, with FC Utrecht left-back Souffian El Karouani emerging as a serious target to strengthen the Hammers’ defensive options.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season in the Eredivisie and is now firmly on West Ham’s radar, with reports in the Netherlands suggesting a move could be edging closer.

El Karouani has been one of Utrecht’s standout performers this campaign, combining defensive reliability with exceptional attacking output.

From 29 appearances in all competitions, the Moroccan-born full-back has registered an impressive three goals and 15 assists.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, particularly given that he is now in the final year of his contract, making him an attractive market opportunity for clubs looking to strengthen without paying a premium fee.

West Ham United to sign new left-back in January?

Dutch outlet RTV Utrecht have gone a step further, reporting that El Karouani is effectively on his way to West Ham.

Speaking after a recent match, El Karouani was asked directly about his plans for January and whether a move could materialise.

“It could happen, or it might not. In any case, I haven’t said goodbye in the dressing room yet. I haven’t said a word [about the situation],” he said, stopping short of confirming anything but leaving the door firmly open.

West Ham’s interest makes sense given their current situation. Under Nuno Espírito Santo, the club are keen to reinforce defensively, particularly at left-back.

Their defense has leaked goals for fun this season and their latest defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League once again showed that it is an area that needs desperate attention from the manager and the recruitment staff.

Hammers need more depth in defense

At present, Nuno has limited natural options in that role, with El Hadji Malick Diouf and Oliver Scarles the main alternatives.

Diouf’s involvement with Senegal at AFCON has further highlighted the lack of depth, increasing the urgency to act in January.

While no official confirmation has been made, momentum appears to be building.

With Utrecht facing the prospect of losing El Karouani for nothing in the summer, January may represent their best chance to cash in.

The Hammers have identified their transfer targets for the January window.

