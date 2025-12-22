Man United boss Amorim has confirmed his team's January window plans

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United breaking news
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Rúben Amorim has laid out a firm stance on transfer business ahead of the January window, making it clear that short-term fixes will not be part of his recruitment strategy.

The Red Devils are expected to enter the market in January to strengthen their squad.

Amorim’s side have lost Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo to the AFCON but the United boss has confirmed that he will not be making short term signings but rather looking at the long term needs of the team.

After an eventful summer transfer window in which they signed Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Mbeumo, Man United are ready to strengthen their squad further as they chase a place in the Champions League next season.

Man United boss confirms January plans

“We will only try to bring players that we think are going to be the future,” Amorim said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“No signings to cope with the losses of the AFCON… we will try to bring now and in July players that are perfect for our future. Long-term signings.”

Those comments show Amorim’s growing reputation as a manager who prioritises structure, planning, and sustainability over reactive decision-making.

With several clubs often tempted to use the January window to plug gaps caused by injuries, form dips, or international tournaments such as the AFCON, Amorim has taken a contrasting approach.

More Stories / Latest News
Split image of Tottenham badge and Tottenham players
“Agreement is getting closer”: Fabrizio Romano drops big late night Tottenham update
Split image of Alexander Isak in agony and Arne Slot
Alexander Isak’s injury opens door for one Liverpool player to make a serious impact – opinion
West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on
West Ham’s striker crisis sparks bold move, offer confirmed for South American ace

Red Devils are looking for long term signings

Ruben Amorim looks on during Man Utd's defeat vs Everton at Old Trafford
Ruben Amorim looks on during Man Utd’s defeat vs Everton at Old Trafford (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Rather than recruiting players purely to cover short-term absences, he wants every signing to fit a broader sporting project.

The United hierarchy plans to back the manager next year as they look for new players, particularly in the midfield position.

The likes of Carlos Baleba of Brighton, Joao Gomes of Wolves, Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man United want to sign “extraordinary player”, but his top choice is Liverpool

More Stories Ruben Amorim

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *