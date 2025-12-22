(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s plans for the January transfer window are beginning to take shape, with midfield reinforcement emerging as the club’s primary objective.

With Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo carrying an enormous workload in the centre of the pitch, the Blues are keen to add a dynamic, high-energy midfielder who can provide rotation, balance, and long-term value.

While attacking additions are not considered urgent, several high-profile and high-potential names remain firmly on Chelsea’s shortlist, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Chelsea make midfield addition their priority

At the top of Chelsea’s midfield list is Ayyoub Bouaddi. The Lille youngster is viewed internally as one of the most exciting emerging midfielders in Europe.

With several European giants tracking his progress, Chelsea are understood to be keen on moving decisively to try and get ahead of the competition, potentially making him a cornerstone signing for the next phase of their project.

Another name gaining traction is Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest. Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is a strong admirer of the Forest midfielder, valuing his versatility and ability to become the leader of the midfield.

Anderson’s ability to play multiple roles across midfield makes him an appealing “utility” option.

Meanwhile, Adam Wharton is widely regarded as Chelsea’s “dream” midfield signing. His maturity, passing range, and control have impressed scouts across the league.

However, Crystal Palace are reluctant to weaken mid-season, meaning any serious move for Wharton is more likely to be revisited in the summer.

Blues are monitoring attacking players as well

Although attack is not the priority, Chelsea continue to monitor elite young forwards. Kenan Yıldız remains a long-standing target, but Juventus’ reported €100 million valuation makes a January deal highly challenging.

From within the BlueCo network, Emanuel Emegha could become a more immediate option. Initially pencilled in for a later move, Chelsea’s current issues may accelerate discussions over a January arrival.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on South American talent, with Ian Subiabre under close observation. The Argentine teenager is expected to be assessed further in the coming days, with Chelsea potentially “testing the waters” over his availability.

Overall, Chelsea’s January approach appears measured rather than reckless, prioritising midfield stability now, while keeping an eye on future stars.

