(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Newcastle United are increasingly looking toward Saudi Arabia as they explore midfield reinforcements ahead of the winter transfer window, with Rúben Neves emerging as a standout opportunity in the market.

The Portuguese international is understood to be keen on a return to England and has given the green light to Premier League clubs prepared to make a serious move in January, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

After refusing to sign a new deal at Al-Hilal, his future in the Middle East has become uncertain and he is ready to move back to Europe.

Al-Hilal are believed to be open to a January sale. The logic is clear from them, rather than risk losing one of their marquee signings for free down the line, the Saudi club are prepared to negotiate while they still hold leverage.

Man United shortlist Ruben Neves as transfer target

The need of a new midfielder at Man United is evident. Ruben Amorim and his recruitment team have made signing a midfielder their priority next year.

The Red Devils tried to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton in the summer transfer window but they were put off by Brighton’s valuation of the player.

However, their interest in signing a new midfielder remains high and Neves’ availability is set to offer them an opportunity to sign a midfielder.

Amorim values players who can dictate play, recycle possession efficiently, and provide defensive balance, areas where Neves has consistently excelled throughout his career.

United are monitoring the situation closely but face competition from Newcastle United.

Red Devils face Newcastle United competition

Eddie Howe and his team are looking for January reinforcements and Neves’ is name is high on their agenda since the midfielder could be available in a bargain move.

His Premier League pedigree from his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers only strengthens that appeal. However, the biggest obstacle remains financial.

Neves’ current salary, which is around £410,000 per week, sits far above Newcastle’s wage structure. Any deal would require a substantial pay cut, making negotiations complex.

Clubs such as Inter Milan and Juventus are believed to be keeping tabs on Neves’ availability, intrigued by the prospect of securing an elite midfielder at a reduced fee.

However, sources close to the player suggest his preference is clear. He wants a return to the Premier League.

