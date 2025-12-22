(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United have begun exploring the possibility of signing Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jørgen Strand Larsen in the January transfer window, as the club steps up its search for attacking reinforcements.

The Hammers are assessing a potential permanent move for the 25-year-old amid growing uncertainty over Niclas Füllkrug’s future at the London Stadium, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

West Ham’s need for a new centre-forward has become increasingly clear in recent weeks.

While Füllkrug arrived with expectations, discussions over a possible loan move to AC Milan have accelerated, leaving manager Nuno Espírito Santo eager to identify alternative options who can offer reliability and consistency in the final third.

West Ham identify January transfer target

Strand Larsen has emerged as one of the names under consideration, although talks remain at an early stage and no formal approach has yet been made.

The Norway international has quietly built a strong reputation since arriving at Wolves, impressing with his physical presence, intelligent movement, and ability to link play.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Strand Larsen offers a traditional focal point up front but is also comfortable dropping deep and bringing teammates into the game, a profile that appeals to West Ham as they look to balance directness with fluid attacking patterns.

West Ham are attracted to the striker’s Premier League experience and age profile, viewing him as a player entering his peak years rather than a short-term stopgap.

Recruitment staff have been monitoring his performances closely, particularly his work rate without the ball and his capacity to occupy centre-backs, traits Nuno values highly in his system.

Although the attacker has scored just one Premier League goal all season for Wolves in 15 appearances, clubs are still interested in him and believe that it is largely down to the struggles of the team.

Hammers face competition to sign Strand Larsen

West Ham are far from alone in their interest. Several other clubs, both in England and abroad, are believed to be considering moves for Strand Larsen, which could complicate negotiations.

Wolves, meanwhile, are under no immediate pressure to sell and are expected to demand a fee that reflects the striker’s importance to their squad and the inflated January market.

West Ham’s interest is exploratory rather than advanced, but it shows their determination to address a key area of concern during the winter window.

In their latest defeat against Manchester City, it was evident once again that they lack a focal point in attack.

