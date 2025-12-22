Mitre Football close-up

The Championship is widely considered the most competitive league in the world and this season is certainly proving that take.

A large chunk of the teams have been separated by just a few points meaning a single victory can transform a club’s standing. There is drama at both ends of the table as sides at the top compete for a place in the Premier League while those at the bottom battle to avoid the drop.

Approaching the halfway stage of the campaign, it is now becoming which teams are likely to be pushing for promotion and the sides expected to be in a scrap to survive and avoid the bottom three. This article will assess the clubs at the top and bottom with more than 20 games of the season remaining.

Enthusiasts should always track team news and listen to who the manager has confirmed will be sidelined due to injuries or suspensions. From here, fans can look at the squad list and work out who is most likely to deputise in the next match. Supporters must also follow the form guide and focus in on recent results to get an idea of which teams are scoring for fun and winning most weeks and who is struggling to string two passes together.

Title Contenders

In the opening half of the Championship season, Coventry have ran away at the top, finding the net an astonishing 52 times in 21 matches – that’s more than two goals per game. Frank Lampard’s men have blown teams away at times and are the supreme favourites to earn promotion back to the Premier League having spent a quarter of a century outside the top-flight. The Sky Blues have a fine balance across the starting XI and supreme firepower. With the advantage, it seems it would take an almighty collapse for Coventry not to go up this campaign.

Just ahead of the final game before Christmas, Middlesbrough were second, having shown steady form despite playing under two managers this season. After a blip at the start of the campaign, Boro soon picked up wins under Rob Edwards to climb the table. However, when the new boss elected to leave the Riverside for Premier League strugglers Wolves, some wondered whether Middlesbrough would keep the pace. Kim Hellberg arrived from Hammarby in Sweden to take charge and won four out of his four games and so Boro are in a strong position heading into the second part of the season.

Race for the Play-Offs

The play-off places could really go to anyone this season. In mid-December just seven points separated third place down to 16th in the table meaning at least 14 chances will be eyeing going on a run to push ahead at the start of 2026. It is well-known that in the Championship, teams can win four or five games in a row and suddenly fly up the standings but this season is tighter than ever before.

Stoke City, Millwall, Bristol City and Preston have been sat in the play-off positions for the majority of the campaign so far but one bad result could see those sides slip. Ipswich and Hull have also been pushing hard. Then there are teams like Birmingham who have struggled away but keep winning at home. Improve on the road and the Blues would certainly be in the mix too. Southampton as well, endured a slow start following relegation from the Premier League but have now found consistency to climb. It’s set to be an incredible second half of the campaign in the second tier.

Relegation Battle

While so many clubs are trying to look up for a shot at the play-offs, a number of sides are down at the wrong end and trying to avoid falling into the bottom three. Unfortunately for Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls are last after a nightmare start to the campaign amid off-field problems saw the club go into administration and deducted points.

Elsewhere Norwich have started poorly and are in the relegation zone heading into Christmas despite starting the season with hopes of finishing in the top half as a minimum expectation. Oxford and Portsmouth are expected to be struggling down at the bottom while Blackburn Rovers are in danger too. Charlton need to pick up points after dropping following a run of defeats while Swansea and Sheffield United should boast enough quality to pull clear before May.

Wrapping Up

Overall, the unpredictability and drama of the Championship is what makes the league one of the most popular on the planet. With the top and bottom of the table providing great excitement and entertainment, the remaining months of the campaign are set to be captivating with Coventry pushing for promotion to the Premier League.