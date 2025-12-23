Pedro Neto of Chelsea is tackled by William Saliba of Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Marseille youngster Darryl Bakola.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and Bakola could develop into a quality player. The Premier League teams are looking to build for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on a promising player like him.

Where will Daryll Bakola end up?

He has a contract with the French club until 2027, and he might be available for a reasonable amount of money at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

Arsenal are looking to add a formidable pool of young talent, whereas Chelsea are hoping to sign the player and send him on loan to Strasbourg so that he can continue his development with regular gametime.

Bakola is a player in demand

As per Footmercato, Newcastle United are monitoring Bakola’s progress as well. It is clear that the 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe. However, the French under-20 international needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should look to join a club where there is a clear pathway for his development and a prominent role in the first team in future.

Arsenal and Chelsea have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help Bakola fulfil his potential. Newcastle have an exciting project as well, and they are looking to build for the future. All three clubs will be exciting destinations for the young Frenchman.

Marseille are hoping to agree on a new deal with the 18-year-old midfielder. They want to keep the promising young asset at the club. It will be interesting to see what the player decides over the next few weeks.

