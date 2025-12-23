Arsenal track defender who has been compared to Italian legend Paolo Maldini

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keeping a close watch on one of Italy’s most exciting young defenders, with Arsenal monitoring the progress of AC Milan left-back Davide Bartesaghi, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old has quickly emerged as a standout talent in Serie A and is now attracting attention from across Europe thanks to his rapid development and impressive performances at senior level.

Bartesaghi, a product of AC Milan’s renowned youth academy, is widely regarded as one of the brightest defensive prospects in Italian football.

Naturally attack-minded, he combines pace, technical quality, and positional intelligence, making him a modern full-back capable of influencing games at both ends of the pitch.

Bartesaghi has caught the attention of Arsenal

His style of play has even led some in Italy to draw comparisons with legendary Milan defender Paolo Maldini, an assessment that speaks volumes about the level of expectation surrounding him.

Despite his young age, Bartesaghi has already accumulated significant first-team experience. He has made 28 senior appearances for Milan in all competitions, showing the trust placed in him by the coaching staff.

This season alone, the teenager has featured 11 times in Serie A, often against elite opposition, and has shown a maturity beyond his years in high-pressure situations.

His growing confidence was on full display in Milan’s most recent league outing against Sassuolo, where Bartesaghi scored an eye-catching brace.

That performance helped keep Milan firmly in the title race, with Massimiliano Allegri’s side trailing rivals Inter by just one point at the top of the Italian top flight.

For a teenage full-back to deliver decisive goals in such a context has only accelerated interest in his future.

Gunners want to invest in young players

From Arsenal’s perspective, Bartesaghi fits a profile the club have increasingly targeted in recent windows. Young, technically gifted players already competing at a high level, with the potential to develop into elite performers.

Mikel Arteta’s side have prioritised full-backs who can contribute in build-up, provide width, and remain defensively solid, qualities Bartesaghi has consistently demonstrated.

Italian sources suggest the youngster is also firmly on the radar of the national team setup and could be in contention for a place in Italy’s squad for next summer’s World Cup if his progression continues.

While no formal approach has been made and Milan are understandably keen to retain one of their prized academy graduates, Arsenal’s interest shows how highly Bartesaghi is rated outside Italy.

