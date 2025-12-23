(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have emerged as the latest club to register concrete interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers defender David Møller Wolfe, as Unai Emery continues to shape his squad with both the present and future in mind.

According to Football Insider, Villa are actively exploring left-back options ahead of the January transfer window, with Wolfe identified as a player who fits the club’s evolving profile.

With European ambitions and a demanding fixture schedule, Villa’s recruitment team are keen to ensure a smooth transition at left-back, bringing in a younger option who can develop under Emery while gradually taking on greater responsibility.

Wolfe, 23, only joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer on a long-term contract running until 2030, but Wolves’ disastrous Premier League campaign has drastically change his situation.

Wolfe has impressed at Wolves this season

Despite the collective struggles at Molineux, Wolfe has stood out as one of the few positives. Scouts have been impressed by his energy and his ability to contribute in both attacking and defensive situations.

Comfortable pushing high up the flank while maintaining defensive discipline, the Norwegian international has shown the attributes of a modern full-back.

The player is reportedly open to a move away from Wolves since that would offer him stability in his career and the opportunity to continue his development in a helpful environment.

Aston Villa face competition to sign the left-back

Villa are not alone in their admiration, with other Premier League sides also believed to be monitoring Wolfe’s situation should Wolves’ relegation fears deepen.

However, Villa’s quick approach and long-term planning could give them an edge, especially if they move early.

Emery and the recruitment team are positioning the club to remain competitive now while safeguarding the future Wolfe may soon find himself at the heart of that vision.

