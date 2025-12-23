Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates the teams victory. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Marc Guehi is expected to leave Crystal Palace soon, and he has been linked with Liverpool.

The 25-year-old was very close to signing for the Premier League champions during the summer window, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute after struggling to find a replacement for him.

The player is now expected to move on in January. He could be signed for a nominal price because of his contract situation. Crystal Palace will not want to lose him for free at the end of the season.

Naturally, multiple clubs are monitoring him. According to a report from Sky Sports, Barcelona are interested in the international defender. However, Kaveh Solhekol has now revealed that the player has a gentleman’s agreement with Liverpool, and he will join them eventually. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal across the line next month.

“We know they’re definitely going to sign a new centre-back in 2026 – could it be Marc Guehi? I’ve heard talk that he may have a gentleman’s agreement with Liverpool, that he will sign for Liverpool,” Solhekol told Sky Sports News. “Of course, he almost signed for them until the deal collapsed on deadline day in the summer. “Remember, in January, he will be free to talk to foreign clubs and Bayern Munich [and Real Madrid want him. I think he’s on a target list for Barcelona as well. Barcelona head coach [Hansi Flick] has said that they will be signing a centre-back as well.”

It is no secret that they need to tighten up at the back, and signing the England International would be ideal for them. Guehi has been one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League for over a year. He could be a star for club and country. Joining one of the biggest clubs in the world would be ideal for him as well. He will want to test himself at the highest level and fight for major trophies. Crystal Palace will not be able to provide him with that platform.

He has helped them win the FA Cup and the Community Shield. This is the right time for him to move on and take up a new challenge.

Meanwhile, Barcelona need to tighten up at the back as well. The 25-year-old could have been ideal for them. They are going through financial difficulties, and they need to pick up bargains in the market. Signing the Crystal Palace star on a free transfer could have been ideal. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to other targets now.