Unai Emery looks on. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Aston Villa defender Pau Torres has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The defender is reportedly a target for Barcelona, but they might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. According to former Premier League scout Bryan King, the defender is worth £50 million.

Barcelona learn Pau Torres outlay

The Spanish outfit will have to pay more than his current valuation in order to get the deal done. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and it is highly unlikely that they will pay over £50 million for the Aston Villa defender. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to other targets.

Speaking to Villa News, Bryan King said: “He’s worth £50m, but Villa won’t let him go. “Why would you want to let one of the best players in your squad go halfway through the season unless it was for major money? “I think it would take more than £50m, but I can’t see him going. “He’s playing for Aston Villa, and he’s under contract, so they can forget it. “Unless he’s going for ridiculous money, he’ll be staying at Aston Villa.“

Villa should keep Torres

Aston Villa have had an outstanding season so far, and they are very much in the title race. They need to keep their key players in order to sustain their position in the table and do well during the second half of the campaign. Keeping the Spanish defender at the club until the end of the season would be a wise decision.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona decide to test the resolve of the West Midlands club with an offer in January. However, a transfer seems very difficult. Unless the defender decides to force an exit from Aston Villa, a move in January is highly unlikely.

Torres was on the radar of Real Madrid last season.