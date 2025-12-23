Chelsea consider centre-back move as defensive injuries mount of Maresca

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea could be set to bring Aaron Anselmino back to Stamford Bridge earlier than planned, with reports from Germany suggesting the Blues are actively considering triggering a recall clause in the young defender’s loan deal.

The Argentine centre-back, who is currently spending the season with Borussia Dortmund, may be called upon as Chelsea look to ease growing defensive concerns caused by injuries and squad instability, according to Patrick Berger.

Anselmino joined Chelsea as a highly regarded prospect and was handed his senior debut for the club during the Club World Cup, a moment that underlined how highly he is rated internally.

The decision to loan him out to Borussia Dortmund for the current campaign was seen as a strategic move, designed to accelerate his development by exposing him to regular football at a high level, both domestically and in Europe.

Chelsea could recall Anselmino from his loan spell

Chelsea inserted a clause into the loan agreement that allows them to recall the defender if he fails to reach a specified appearance threshold. That option is now said to be under serious consideration.

Chelsea’s defensive situation has become increasingly fragile in recent weeks. A combination of injuries, inconsistent availability, and the need to carefully manage workloads has left the club short of reliable options at centre-back.

The Blues are going through defensive injuries

The likes of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana are going through fitness issues and to have security at the back, manager Enzo Maresca could recall Anselmino back to the club in the middle of the season.

From Chelsea’s perspective, bringing Anselmino back would serve two purposes. In the short term, it would provide additional depth and competition at the back during a demanding period of the season.

In the longer term, it would allow the club to reassess his readiness for Premier League football, potentially fast-tracking his integration into the first-team environment.

