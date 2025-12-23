(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is a target for Manchester United and Manchester City as well. Both clubs have been in talks with his representatives for several days. However, Chelsea have now made a late move, and they have called the player today, as per Fabrizio Romano.

It is clear that they are looking to crash the party for their rivals, and it will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old is open to joining the London club. Chelsea need more quality on the flanks, and the African would be an exceptional acquisition.

He is one of the best attacking players in the league right now, and he could make an immediate impact. Joining Chelsea would be ideal for the player as well. It would be the ideal next step for him, and he would get to compete in the Champions League and fight for trophies.

Similarly, Manchester United and Manchester City also need quality and depth in the attacking unit. They need a dynamic attacker who can operate anywhere across the front three and score goals regularly. The Ghana International certainly fits the profile. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done.

They will have to pay his £65 million release clause in order to get the deal done. The clause will have to be triggered by 10 January, so that the Cherries can find a quality replacement.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few days. Whoever ends up signing the 25-year-old could have a top-class asset on their hands. Semenyo is still only 25, and he has his best years ahead of him.