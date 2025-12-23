(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with the move for the AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in recent months.

They were expected to sign the 30-year-old French international during the summer transfer window, but the move did not work out. The links have resurfaced again ahead of the January window, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to make a move for him.

The player will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he seems unlikely to sign a new contract with AC Milan. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a huge boost for Chelsea.

They are not satisfied with the performance of Robert Sanchez, and they are looking to bring in a replacement. Maignan is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, and he would be a tremendous upgrade.

Apart from his quality as a footballer, his experience and leadership could prove to be invaluable as well.

Chelsea told to land Mike Maignan

Frank Lebouef said on The Italian Football Podcast: “Of course, Magic Mike, I don’t want to steal him from AC Milan, but the guy is world-class. He is so talented, I saw him playing in France and following him in Italy. “I mean, the guy is a pure talent. He is a cat, I call him a cat, he can jump and catch the ball like crazy. And he is a leader. He is what Chelsea needs. “Roberto Sanchez is doing great at Chelsea right now, but has made so many mistakes. He is not as talented with his feet as Mike. He would be a plus, definitely a plus. “Chelsea needed Thiago Silva to settle down the defence, they will need a Mike Maignan to make the difference. I am praising Mike Maignan but I want him to come to Chelsea so I am sorry to Milan fans [laughs].”

Maignan could fancy a move

The opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for the 30-year-old goalkeeper. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He will look to prove himself in the Premier League and win Major trophies with the London club.

Chelsea will look to get back to the top of English football once again, and they need elite players like Maignan.