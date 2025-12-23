David Moyes is being linked with the Scotland job. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Everton defender Adam Aznou has been linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old Moroccan international joined Everton from Bayern Munich last summer, but he has struggled for regular opportunities.

Everton eyeing Adam Aznou loan

Now, Everton are hoping to send him out on loan so that he can gain regular first-team experience and continue his development with regular opportunities. The 19-year-old can operate as a left back as well as a left-sided winger. He could develop into a quality player for Everton with the right guidance.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career to fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see if he can join the right team in January.

Everton paid €12 million for him, and they will hope that he can establish himself as a key player for the club in future.

Aznou needs game time

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the player’s representatives are currently looking at potential destinations for the player. There has been interest from clubs in Spain and in the English Championship. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He should look to join a club where he will play every week. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him.

Getafe are monitoring his situation, and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit is prepared to give him the opportunity he needs. Moving to the Championship could be invaluable for the player as well. He would get to play regularly at a competitive level.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

The 19-year-old is unlikely to start every week at Everton this season, and it would make sense for him to sort out his temporary future as soon as possible.

