Everton could offer escape route to midfield duo struggling in Manchester

Everton are weighing up the possibility of adding a central midfielder during the January transfer window, with the club keen to cover the temporary loss of Idrissa Gueye, who is currently away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Toffees’ midfield options have been stretched by Gueye’s absence, prompting manager David Moyes to explore short-term solutions that can provide stability and Premier League experience during a crucial period of the season.

Gueye has been a key figure for Everton, offering experience, defensive discipline, and ball-winning qualities in the centre of the pitch.

His departure for AFCON has left a noticeable gap, particularly in matches where Everton are required to protect leads or absorb pressure against stronger opposition.

Everton want to strengthen their midfield

While internal options exist, Moyes is understood to prefer adding a midfielder who can step in immediately without a lengthy adaptation period.

As a result, Everton are open to the idea of a loan signing, rather than committing significant funds in January.

Two names that have emerged as potential options are Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips, according to Sky Sports.

Both players fit the profile Moyes is believed to be seeking. Premier League experience, highly talented with the ball and the ability to cope with the physical demands of English football.

Although opportunities at Man United have been limited for Mainoo, Everton see him as a player who could benefit from regular minutes in a competitive environment.

A loan move would appeal to Everton as it carries minimal long-term risk while offering immediate quality.

David Moyes has identified his targets

Phillips, meanwhile, brings a different kind of pedigree. The England international has struggled for consistent game time at Man City, but his experience at the highest level, both domestically and internationally, makes him an interesting option.

Moyes is understood to admire Phillips’ positional discipline and passing range, attributes that could help Everton maintain structure during Gueye’s absence.

From Everton’s perspective, any January move will depend on availability and terms.

United and City would need to be convinced that a loan benefits their players’ development, while Everton must ensure wages and squad balance remain manageable.

