Liverpool are actively reassessing their January transfer plans following a serious injury setback to Alexander Isak, with preparations now underway to potentially add a new forward next month.

According to respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have already begun exploring the market and making preliminary calls as they consider how best to reinforce Arne Slot’s squad.

The situation changed dramatically during Liverpool’s 2–1 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, when Isak went down after scoring and was later diagnosed with a fibula fracture.

The Sweden international is now expected to be sidelined for a significant period, dealing a major blow to Liverpool’s attacking options at a crucial stage of the season. Medical expectations suggest Isak could miss several months, forcing the club to adapt quickly.

How Liverpool plan to deal with Isak’s absence

Liverpool have long admired Antoine Semenyo, but competition for the Bournemouth attacker has intensified.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are actively pursuing Semenyo, making any deal increasingly complex.

As a result, Liverpool are understood to be widening their search rather than focusing on a single target.

Romano provided the latest Liverpool transfer update on his Youtube channel. He said:

“My information is that Liverpool have made some calls in terms of opportunities, like in November I told you about Semenyo.

“Then, already now in this month, in December, they started calling also for other players to understand some potential opportunities.

“So I would keep the door open for Liverpool movements in the January transfer window.

“We will try to understand the positions. Injuries and recovery time will also help to understand what Liverpool will decide to do.

“But I think there is a chance we’ll have a Liverpool here we go in the January transfer window.”

January signing is extremely like for the Reds

Romano also stressed that the final decision will depend heavily on the severity of injuries and recovery timelines, particularly Isak’s.

Squad depth is becoming an increasingly pressing issue at Anfield despite their heavy spending in the summer transfer window.

Internally, there is an understanding that January signings are often difficult and expensive, but the Premier League side are unwilling to ignore clear needs if the circumstances justify action.

While the Reds will remain disciplined and selective, the door is now firmly open.

A Janaury arrival is looking increasingle likely for the Reds.

