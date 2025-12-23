(Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport / Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhotovia Getty Images)

The loan move that saw Harvey Elliott join Aston Villa in search of regular minutes may have reached a premature end.

After a challenging four months at Villa Park, the 22-year-old midfielder is expected to return to Liverpool in the January transfer window, following confirmation that his stay in the Midlands will not be made permanent.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has all but confirmed that the club does not intend to trigger the obligation-to-buy clause included in the initial deal.

The clause, reportedly worth £35 million, was set to be automatically activated once Harvey Elliott reached 10 appearances for Villa.

However, with the player struggling for a place in Emery’s tactical setup, Villa have opted to sideline the youngster to avoid the financial commitment, leaving a mid-season return to Anfield as the only logical solution.

What Arne Slot said about Harvey Elliott

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Wolves, head coach Arne Slot was asked directly about the possibility of reintegrating the ‘world-class‘ player into a squad currently depleted by the serious injury to Alexander Isak.

Slot refused to comment much on the situation, stating:

“Harvey is an Aston Villa player. He is supposed to be going there for a season. Any questions about him, the best place to ask is at Villa. My first and only thoughts are on the upcoming games. Two difficult ones against Wolves and Leeds at home. The available players and fans need to give everything they have.”

Despite Slot’s firm stance, the mounting injury list at Anfield, including Isak’s broken leg and Mohamed Salah’s departure for AFCON, could force the Dutchman to utilise Elliott once the January window officially opens.

Elliot’s return to Liverpool in January would make most sense

Harvey Elliott’s return to Merseyside comes with a significant complication.

While Liverpool fans will hope to see him integrated in the team or loaned out elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign, FIFA regulations pose a major hurdle.

Because Elliott made a brief appearance for Liverpool in August before moving to Villa, he has already represented two clubs this season.

Under current rules, a player cannot play for a third club in a single season. This means Elliott cannot join another Premier League or European side on loan this January; he must either remain at Liverpool as a squad option or stay at Villa Park in exile.

Given Emery’s public stance, a return to the AXA Training Centre is the most likely outcome for all parties involved.