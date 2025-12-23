(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking at backup options in case they fail to land Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window.

That is according to a transfer insider, who has been on top of the Semenyo saga so far.

As per him, the Reds have shortlisted former Manchester United flop, Memphis Depay as a short-term option to bring in during the January window.

Depay currently plays for Brazilian club Corinthians, but a move to Liverpool would tempt him, with him being good friends with several Liverpool stars.

Another option being considered is Atletico Madrid star Alexander Sorloth. The Norwegian attacker has been a great signing for the Spanish side, scoring 20 goals in the league last season.

This season, he currently has six goals across all competitions.

Exclusive ? LFC exploring short-term attacking options if miss out on Semenyo: – Memphis Depay

– Alexander Sørløth Sørløth considered on loan despite strong form at Atlético. Depay open to short-term deal & has good relations w/ many LFC players. pic.twitter.com/95M5ySUiFM — indykaila News (@indykaila) December 23, 2025

Liverpool no longer favourites to land Semenyo

Liverpool were considered favourites to sign Semenyo till few months ago. However, several other top English clubs have since joined the race for him.

These include Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City, with City overtaking Liverpool to become the frontrunners to land him.

Chelsea also enquired for him on Tuesday afternoon, but as per the latest reports, they have pulled out of the race after initial enquiries.

As per the latest, the player has decided to join Manchester City in the January transfer window.

? BREAKING: Antoine Semenyo wants to join Manchester City. All suitors now informed. Formal steps still required ahead of the January window opening, as @David_Ornstein called. Manchester United have been pushing all week, but Semenyo sold on the #MCFC project. Manchester… pic.twitter.com/yzKEx8XDMl — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 23, 2025

Memphis Depay already has friends in Liverpool including Virgil van Dijk

A potential move for Memphis Depay would see the forward reunite with several familiar faces.

The “Dutch connection” at Anfield is stronger than ever, and club captain Virgil van Dijk has never hidden his admiration for the former Manchester United man.

Van Dijk recently lavished praise on Depay after the striker made history during the September international break.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Olympique Lyon 178 76 55 PSV Eindhoven 124 50 27 Sport Club Corinthians Paulista 65 19 14 Manchester United 53 7 5 FC Barcelona 42 14 2 Atlético de Madrid 40 13 2

Memphis Depay’s stats across various clubs via Transfermarkt

Depay officially became the Netherlands’ all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing Robin van Persie’s record.

As of December 2025, Depay’s tally stands at 55 goals in 108 caps, cementing his status as a legendary figure for the Oranje.

His leadership and proven record at the highest level make him an attractive, low-risk option for Slot.