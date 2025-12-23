Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates victory (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to add more depth to the defensive unit with the signing of Oscar Mingueza.

According to a report via Football Espana, the player will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to sign a new deal with Celta Vigo. The player is likely to move on as a free agent, and Liverpool are hoping to agree a pre-contract agreement with the player.

Mingueza would then join Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season. He has been a reliable performer in La Liga, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Mingueza was a target for Liverpool last year. Meanwhile, Newcastle were hoping to sign him in January as well.

Mingueza blow for Barcelona

Meanwhile, Barcelona were hoping to profit from his departure, but they will be left disappointed if he decides to move on as a free agent. Barcelona inserted a 50% sell-on clause in his contract when the player joined Celta Vigo in 2022.

Meanwhile, it is no secret that Liverpool need more depth in the right back department. They have not been able to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold properly. Summer signing Jeremie Frimpong has not been able to showcase his true qualities because of persistent injury problems. Conor Bradley has done a reasonably good job, but he is not good enough to start every week for a team, hoping to win the league title or the UEFA Champions League.

Oscar Mingueza would be a useful signing

Mingueza will add defensive steel to the side, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition. More competition for places would help the team improve as well. Mingueza has a goal and three asissts to his name this season.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for the 26-year-old defender. It would be a major step in his career, and he would like to prove himself in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can wrap up the deal quickly.