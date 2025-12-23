Man United to shut door on January exit after Bruno Fernandes injury

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo’s chances of securing a move away from Manchester United during the January transfer window appear to have all but disappeared, following a significant shift in circumstances at Old Trafford.

According to The Times, the Red Devils are now highly unlikely to sanction any winter departure for the young midfielder after captain Bruno Fernandes was sidelined through injury, forcing the club to reassess its midfield depth.

Mainoo had attracted genuine interest from Italy in recent weeks, with Napoli monitoring his situation closely as they explored options to strengthen their midfield.

The Italian giants have long term interest in the Man United midfielder and they even tried to sign him in the summer.

However, Ruben Amorim and Man United decided to keep the midfielder at the club to maintain their squad depth.

Man United are not looking to let Mainoo leave

Staying at United has not worked in the favour of Mainoo who has grown frustrated with his playing time and opportunities at Old Trafford.

The midfielder was reportedly looking to move away from the club but the injury suffered by teammate Fernandes in the match against Aston Villa has completely changed the dynamic of his short term future.

Fernandes has been a central figure for Man United this season, not only as captain but also as the creative and emotional heartbeat of the side.

His absence has left United short of experienced midfield leadership, significantly reducing their willingness to consider letting another central midfielder leave mid-season.

In that context, Mainoo has gone from being a potential loan or sale candidate to an important squad option.

Ruben Amorim still values Mainoo

Amorim views Mainoo as a valuable asset during a period of instability. llowing Mainoo to depart in January would risk leaving United dangerously light in midfield at a crucial stage of the campaign.

From Mainoo’s perspective, the situation is frustrating but not without opportunity. While a move to Napoli may have offered regular minutes and a fresh environment, staying at United now presents a chance to cement his place in the squad.

With Fernandes injured and rotation inevitable due to fixture congestion, Mainoo could see increased involvement and a chance to impress Amorim.

