Marc Guehi continues to be heavily linked with a move to Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window, with the Crystal Palace captain firmly established as the Reds’ long-term defensive priority.

Despite a failed pursuit last summer, Marc Guehi remains at the top of Liverpool’s centre-back shortlist as they look to strengthen their backline for the future.

According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Liverpool are “definitely” planning to sign a new centre-back in 2026, though uncertainty remains over whether that move will be accelerated to January.

Latest update on Marc Guehi and Liverpool plans

Speaking during latest transfer update, Solhekol hinted at the possibility of a “gentleman’s agreement” between Liverpool and Guehi following the club’s unsuccessful late attempt to sign him in the summer.

However, the situation is complicated by the fact that from January 1, Guehi will be free to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs, with several European giants already circling.

Solhekol told Sky Sports:

“Liverpool will definitely sign another centre-back in 2026. I’m not sure if it will be in January. There’s talk about whether there is a gentleman’s agreement with Marc Guehi. They missed out on him at the eleventh hour.

“Will they go back in for him? I think they probably will. The problem they have is from the first of January, he can start talking to foreign clubs.

“We know Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona are all interested in him. Manchester City could be looking for a new centre-back.

“He will have a lot of options and I find it very difficult to think Crystal Palace will let him leave in January.”

The looming interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich presents a serious threat to Liverpool’s plans, particularly if one of Europe’s elite moves quickly to secure a pre-contract agreement.

While Crystal Palace are understandably reluctant to sell their captain mid-season, the risk of losing Guehi for nothing in the summer could force Liverpool to act sooner than expected.

Guehi vs Konate: Why Liverpool need to act in January

Although some argue Liverpool should wait until the summer to pursue Guehi on a free transfer, many believe delaying the move would be a costly mistake.

Much of that concern stems from the form of Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman has endured a difficult 2025/26 campaign, marked by a series of high-profile mistakes.

He has made several costly errors this season, most recently in the Champions League against PSV that has led to calls for him to be dropped.

Guehi on the other hand has continued to be a dominant presence in the Crystal Palace side.

Statistical comparisons show Guehi’s superiority across majority of the key defensive metrics.

The head-to-head numbers reinforce why Guehi is viewed as a safer and more reliable long-term option and why Liverpool could benefit significantly from securing his signature before rival clubs intervene.

With January fast approaching and elite European sides circling, Liverpool’s window to control Guehi’s future may be closing rapidly.