Newcastle United striker William Osula has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 22-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he needs to leave in order to play more often. Sitting on the bench at Newcastle will not benefit him. The 22-year-old is a talented player with a bright future.

However, he has made just 14 appearances for Newcastle this season, mostly as a substitute. He has found the back of the net three times for them, and there is no doubt that he could be a very useful player in the right team. He was very close to joining Eintracht Frankfurt during the summer transfer window, but Newcastle pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to let him leave during the January window.

Keeping him at the club against his wishes might not be a wise decision. The player will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular game time.

According to a report from the Chronicle, a decision on his future is now imminent. The player has not seen eye to eye with the manager regarding his playing time, and it is clear that the relationship is on the verge of breaking down.

Newcastle should look to provide him with an exit route next month. If they cannot find a permanent solution to the problem, they should look to send him out on loan. If he manages to impress during the second half of the campaign, they might be able to sell him for a reasonable fee in the summer.