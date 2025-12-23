Report: Man United shortlist four players out of which they plan to sign two

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim gestures during the draw vs West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing for a significant midfield rebuild ahead of next summer, with plans already taking shape to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad with two new central players.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils have identified a shortlist of four midfielders as they look to reshape the engine room and better align the squad with Amorim’s tactical demands.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim has made it clear that control, intensity, and tactical intelligence in midfield are non-negotiable elements of his system.

United’s hierarchy are understood to be fully behind that vision, recognising that sustained success will require personnel better suited to a high-tempo, positionally disciplined style of play.

Man United identify top midfield targets

As a result, recruitment staff have been working in parallel with Amorim to identify long-term solutions rather than short-term fixes.

At the top end of United’s thinking is Carlos Baleba. The Brighton midfielder has been on United’s radar for some time. Internally, Baleba is seen as a player capable of bringing both energy and balance to Amorim’s midfield, particularly in matches that demand athleticism and pressing intensity.

Another standout name is Adam Wharton, who has impressed since making the step up to the Premier League. Wharton’s composure in possession, range of passing, and tactical maturity have drawn praise.

United are also tracking Alex Scott, a player whose development has continued steadily despite Bournemouth’s fluctuating fortunes. Scott’s versatility and intelligence make him appealing as a rotational option who could grow into a more prominent role over time.

Red Devils have some top midfielders on their radar

Completing the shortlist is Elliot Anderson. Amorim is believed to be an admirer of Anderson’s work rate and adaptability, with the Forest midfielder capable of operating in multiple roles across the middle of the pitch.

While no final decisions have been made, the intention is clear.

Man United want to add both quality and depth to a midfield area that has lacked consistency and balance in recent seasons.

For Amorim and United, this midfield overhaul is seen as a crucial part of their rebuild of the club.

