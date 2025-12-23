Simon Jordan makes bizarre claim about Alexander Isak after his severe injury

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has found himself at the centre of controversy after suggesting that “karma” may have played a role in Alexander Isak’s serious injury during Liverpool’s 2-1 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur.

The comments, made in the aftermath of a worrying incident on Saturday evening, have drawn criticism from fans and commentators who felt the remarks crossed a line.

Isak suffered the injury in dramatic circumstances, hurting himself as he fired Liverpool into the lead against Spurs.

The Swedish striker was caught late by Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven while taking his shot and was immediately forced off the pitch.

Subsequent medical assessments have confirmed that Isak sustained a fibula fracture, an injury that is expected to rule him out for several months and represents a major setback at a crucial stage of the season.

Jordan makes insensitive comments about Alexander Isak

The incident has naturally sparked concern across the football community, given Isak’s importance to Liverpool and his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous forwards.

Early indications suggest the striker could face a long rehabilitation process, with his availability for the remainder of the campaign now in serious doubt.

However, it was Jordan’s reaction to the injury that generated the most attention. Speaking on TalkSPORT, the former Crystal Palace owner appeared to link Isak’s misfortune to events off the pitch earlier in his career.

Jordan referenced the striker’s controversial exit from Newcastle United, where Isak had reportedly pushed for a move away ahead of the 2025/26 season after informing the club he no longer wished to play for them.

Jordan said:

“I’m desperately trying to avoid myself disappearing into the ghost of Jacob Marley, and looking at the karma of Alexander Isak’s position in terms of not landing at Liverpool and achieving very much. He now potentially finds himself out for the season. I’m desperately trying to avoid that version of myself.

“I don’t want anyone breaking their legs, but I also look at the dynamics of how people behave and think, sometimes, that what goes around comes around. That’s mean-spirited, I know.”

Fans have not taken Jordan’s comments well

Those comments have been widely criticised, with many arguing that linking a serious injury to past transfer decisions is unfair and insensitive.

After such a serious injury to a player, these comments are ill-time from Jordan and make no sense at all.

It feels like he is just trying to score a point over Isak by making such claim. At times, football pundits cross a boundary and Jordan’s comments have done that on this occasion.

As fans, as pundits, as commentators, we all have a responsibility and Jordan failed to acknowledge that with his comments.

