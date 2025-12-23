Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on during the Bayern Munich game (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea are not expected to make any major signings in the January transfer window, with the club’s strategic focus firmly fixed on the longer-term rebuild planned for the summer windows of 2026 and 2027, according to Sky Sports.

Instead of adding new faces next month, the emphasis at Stamford Bridge will be on trimming the squad and resolving situations involving fringe players who could not be moved on during the previous window.

Chelsea’s recruitment team are satisfied with the current direction of the project and are unwilling to make reactive or short-term signings that do not align with their long-term vision.

Several players who were made available in the summer could again be on the move, including Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi, and Tyrique George.

Chelsea are looking to make changes in January

Finding a solution for Sterling is proving particularly difficult. The winger is keen to remain in London for family reasons, significantly narrowing the pool of potential suitors.

On top of that, his substantial wage package presents a further obstacle. While there has been tentative interest from clubs both in England and abroad, no breakthrough has yet been made.

Despite his return to training, Disasi’s future also appears uncertain. Chelsea remain open to a January exit for the French defender, and there is confidence internally that interest will resurface.

Clubs such as Sunderland, Bournemouth, and West Ham United all explored the possibility of signing him during the summer, while he was also offered to Crystal Palace.

Tyrique George is expected to leave in a loan move

George’s situation is slightly different. The club have been impressed by the young attacker’s development and attitude this season, but opportunities have been limited due to intense competition across Chelsea’s forward line.

George is understood to be keen on regular minutes, and a loan move is being discussed as a potential solution that would allow him to continue his progression without permanently severing ties.

Rather than chasing short-term fixes, the club are prioritising squad balance, financial control, and long-term squad evolution.

