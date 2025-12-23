(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Atalanta’s teenage centre-back Honest Ahanor has rapidly emerged as one of the most coveted young defenders in European football, following an impressive start to life in Bergamo after his summer move from Genoa.

Still only 17, Ahanor has defied expectations with a level of maturity and authority that belies his age, drawing widespread admiration.

Chelsea are widely regarded as one of the most aggressive suitors, with reports suggesting the Blues could be prepared to test Atalanta’s resolve with a bid in the region of €60 million, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Chelsea’s recruitment model, which prioritises elite young talent with high ceilings, matches perfectly with Ahanor’s profile.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Arsenal continue to monitor his development closely. Both clubs are in the market for long-term defensive leaders and view Ahanor as a potential cornerstone signing for the next decade.

Chelsea face competition to sign Honest Ahanor

From Serie A, Napoli have compiled detailed scouting reports, while Bayern Munich see him as fitting their long-standing strategy of investing early in elite defensive prospects.

When it comes to interest from Spain, La Liga giants Real Madrid have also entered the picture.

Financially, any eventual deal is expected to be complex. Atalanta would likely demand a premium fee for the talented youngster.

Physically, Ahanor already looks well equipped for top-level football. He boasts notable strength, aerial dominance, and an ability to hold his own in duels against far more experienced attackers.

What has really elevated his reputation, however, is his composure in possession and intelligence without the ball.

Comfortable building play from the back, he regularly picks smart passing angles, breaks opposition lines with vertical balls, and shows calm decision-making even when pressed aggressively.

The youngster has made eight appearances in the league so far this season.

The hierarchy in Bergamo see him as a future defensive leader rather than a short-term asset to be cashed in quickly.

Should the young defender move to the Premier League?

However, interest from the likes of Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal could change the course of the player’s future.

Ahanor continues to benefit from a carefully managed development path at Atalanta, where he is gaining minutes in rotation and learning within a system renowned for producing top defenders.

Although his talent has caught attention, a move away from Serie A at this stage of his career might not be the most beneficial for his development.

He is learning defensive football in the best environment and getting playing time which would be difficult for him at the top clubs in Premier League.

Ahanor has a contract that runs until 2028, keeping Atalanta in a strong position to decide his future.

Sources: Chelsea map out January transfer strategy with top targets named