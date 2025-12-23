(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak’s serious injury against Tottenham Hotspur has dealt Liverpool a major blow at a pivotal stage of the season, forcing a significant reassessment of both tactical plans and transfer strategy, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Sweden international, Liverpool’s record signing, suffered the injury during the win in north London and is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, leaving Arne Slot with little choice but to adapt quickly as the club chase success on multiple fronts.

Isak’s absence is particularly damaging given his importance to Liverpool’s attacking structure.

With recovery expected to take several months, this is not a short-term problem, it is one that could define Liverpool’s season.

In the immediate term, attention has turned to Hugo Ekitike, who scored in the same match Isak was injured. The young forward is now the most natural option to lead the line, and Slot is expected to show faith in him as the primary centre-forward.

The situation is further complicated by the absence of Mohamed Salah, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations. With Salah unavailable and Isak injured, Liverpool’s frontline suddenly looks thin, placing extra strain on the remaining attackers.

Liverpool have plans in place to deal with Isak’s absence

As a result, Florian Wirtz could be asked to take on a more advanced role. There is growing belief that Slot may deploy Wirtz as a “false nine” at times, or at least give him greater freedom between the lines to compensate for the lack of a recognised striker.

Behind the scenes, Liverpool’s hierarchy are already reacting. One leading name under consideration is Antoine Semenyo. The Ghana international is admired for his versatility, physicality, and Premier League experience.

His ability to operate both out wide and centrally makes him particularly attractive in the current circumstances, while his existing relationship with sporting director Richard Hughes further strengthens his case.

Reds have Brentford attacker on their radar

Another option being monitored is Igor Thiago, who has impressed with his goalscoring exploits in the Premier League this season. The attacker has scored 11 goals in 17 league appearances so far this season.

Liverpool see him as a stylistic fit, but Brentford are reluctant to part with one of their key players mid-season unless an extraordinary offer arrives.

With injuries, international absences, and high stakes across competitions, Liverpool now face a defining period.

How Slot balances internal solutions with potential January reinforcements could ultimately determine whether the Reds maintain their momentum.

“Liverpool will definitely sign”: Sky Sports journalist drops interesting Liverpool transfer update