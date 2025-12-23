(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for the French outfit, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham. They need someone who can drive the team forward with pace and flair. He will add unpredictability in the final third as well. He is highly rated across Europe, and Akliouche could develop into an asset for Tottenham with the right guidance.

Spurs need a player like Akliouche

Mohammed Kudus has been excellent on the right flank, and they need someone who can operate on the left. The French attacker is versatile enough to operate across both flanks, and he could be the ideal acquisition for them.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham has been scouting Akliouche, and they are interested in signing him. However, several other top teams are also keen on the player. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can win the race for his signature.

Dean Jones told TEAMtalk: “They are scouting players like Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco) and Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig) but those players have top, top teams looking to sign them. “The likes of PSG, Bayern Munich… and no one is likely to choose Spurs over those clubs, are they?”

Maghnes Akliouche is a top talent

The 23-year-old is a promising player with a bright future, and he could be a solid long-term acquisition. The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him as well. If he can establish himself as a key player for the North London club, the move could be ideal for all parties.

Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and accelerate his development. Akliouche has three goals and five assists this season.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official proposal in January.