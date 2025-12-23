Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old attacker has done quite well in Germany this season, and he could prove to be a long-term acquisition for Tottenham. They need more quality and depth in the final third. The Ivorian will add pace, flair, and goals to the side.

He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a key player for Tottenham with the right guidance. The opportunity to move to England could be exciting as well. Several other top clubs are interested in the player, and Dean Jones believes that the player might prefer to join them instead of moving to North London. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

“Tottenham’s plans for 2026 are already beginning to look too ambitious,” said Jones. “They have had a couple of tough moments this year, first with Eberechi Eze going to Arsenal, Morgan Gibbs-White staying at Nottingham Forest, and now they’ve been given the cold shoulder by Antoine Semenyo. “I don’t think he will be the last. They are scouting players like Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco) and Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig) but those players have top, top teams looking to sign them. “The likes of PSG, Bayern Munich… and no one is likely to choose Spurs over those clubs, are they?”

Tottenham have been scouting Diomande, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. They need more unpredictability in the attack, and the 19-year-old would add just that. He has the room to grow further, and he could develop into a future star.

Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and bring out the best in him.

The German outfit will not want to lose a promising young player like him easily, and any club hoping to sign Diomande might need to pay a premium. It will be interesting to see if Spurs are prepared to break the Bank for him. They need to improve other areas of their squad as well.